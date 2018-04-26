La Policía de Merseyside avisa: “estos mensajes están siendo monitoreados”-

La Policía del condado de Merseyside publicó ayer un comunicado en su página de Facebook amenazando a los internautas que brindan su apoyo al pequeño Alfie:

Hemos emitido la siguiente declaración tras los informes de publicaciones en redes sociales que se hicieron en relación con Alder Hey Hospital y la situación actual con Alfie Evans:

El inspector jefe Chris Gibson dijo: “La Policía de Merseyside ha sido informada de varias publicaciones en redes sociales que se han hecho con referencia al Hospital Alder Hey y la situación actual que involucra a Alfie Evans.

“Me gustaría advertir a la gente que estos mensajes están siendo monitoreados y recordarles a los usuarios de las redes sociales que cualquier delito, incluidas las comunicaciones maliciosas y el comportamiento amenazante, será investigado y, cuando sea necesario, se tomará una decisión al respecto”.

La Policía británica no distingue entre críticas y amenazas

Desde EEUU, The Dailywire ha denunciado que en el Reino Unido “el gobierno no sólo puede despojarte de tus derechos parentales y retener a tus hijos como rehenes mientras mueren de hambre, sino que también puede amenazarte con mensajes si intentas hablar de tales injusticias“. En el artículo, Paul Bois comenta: “Lo espeluznante de la declaración es que la policía no define “comunicaciones maliciosas” o “comportamiento amenazante”. En lugar de simplemente dar algo concreto como “no se tolerarán los llamamientos a la violencia”, emiten una declaración general en la que cualquier cosa, desde llamar un grupo de fascistas a los burócratas que quieren que Alfie Evans muera a hasta llamar a una yihad contra el hospital podría ser visto como “comunicaciones maliciosas”.“ Bois denuncia la incapacidad de la Policía británica para distinguir la libertad de expresión de las amenazas, y acusa al gobierno británico de estar matando de hambre al pequeño.

¿Dedican más energías a vigilar a internautas que a perseguir a pederastas?

El exceso de celo de la Policía británica a la hora de vigilar las redes en relación al caso de Alfie Evans contrasta con su desidia a la hora de vigilar crímenes cometidos precisamente contra menores de edad. En 2014 se descubrió que 1.400 niñas sufrieron abusos sexuales durante 16 años en Rotherham, en el norte de Inglaterra, sin que las autoridades hiciesen nada, por temor a ser tachadas de racistas, ya que los agresores eran inmigrantes musulmanes. Las últimas investigaciones han elevado el número de víctimas a más de 1.500. Ni siquiera es un hecho aislado de esa ciudad: casos parecidos se descubrieron en Oxford en 2013 y en Rochdale en 2016, también con bandas de violadores musulmanes. El más reciente de los casos, conocido el mes pasado, reveló que en Telford bandas de pakistaníes violaron, prostituyeron y vendieron a un millar de niñas sin que la Policía hiciese nada, para no ser tachada de racista.

Como en el caso de los pequeños Charlie Gard y Alfie Evans, la mentalidad progresista está teniendo efectos dramáticos entre los niños británicos, ya sea como parte de las políticas a favor de la eutanasia o del silencio impuesto por la corrección política. Sería de agradecer que la Policía británica dedique a proteger a los niños los esfuerzos que dedica a vigilar a los internautas

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

The case of the child condemned to die of hunger by the British Justice, which prevents him from traveling to Rome to be treated there, is demonstrating the deterioration of democracy in the UK.

Alfie Evans Case: Progressivism Turned the United Kingdom into a Death Row for Children

Charlie Gard, victim of an ideology that seeks to replace parents with politicians

The Merseyside Police warns: “these messages are being monitored”

The Merseyside County Police released a statement on their Facebook page yesterday threatening the netizens who give their support to little Alfie:

We’ve issued the following statement following reports of social media posts being made in relation to Alder Hey Hospital and the ongoing situation with Alfie Evans:

Chief Inspector Chris Gibson said: “Merseyside Police has been made aware of a number of social media posts which have been made with reference to Alder Hey Hospital and the ongoing situation involving Alfie Evans.

“I would like to make people aware that these posts are being monitored and remind social media users that any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated and where necessary will be acted upon.”

The British Police do not distinguish between criticism and threats

From the USA, The Dailywire has denounced that in the United Kingdom “not only can the government strip your parental rights away and hold your children hostage while they starve them to death, but it can also threaten you with messages should you attempt to speak out on such injustices.“ In the article, Paul Bois comments: “What is creepy about the statement is that the police do not define “malicious communications” or “threatening behavior.” Rather than just give something concrete like “calls for violence will not be tolerated,” they issue a blanket statement where anythingfrom calling the bureaucrats that want Alfie Evans to die a bunch of fascists to calling for a jihad against the hospital could be seen as “malicious communications.”“ Bois denounces the inability of the British Police to distinguish freedom of expression from threats, and accuses the British government of starving the child.

Do they devote more energy to watching Internet users than to prosecute pedophiles?

The overzealousness of the British Police in monitoring the networks in relation to the case of Alfie Evans contrasts with his apathy when it comes to monitoring crimes committed precisely against minors. In 2014 it was discovered that 1,400 girls were sexually abused for 16 years in Rotherham, in the north of England, without the authorities doing anything, for fear of being branded as racist, since the aggressors were Muslim immigrants. The latest investigations have raised the number of victims to more than 1,500. It is not even an isolated fact of that city: similar cases were discovered in Oxford in 2013 and in Rochdale in 2016, also with bands of Muslim rapists. The most recent case, known last month, revealed that in Telford gangs of Pakistanis raped, prostituted and sold a thousand girls without the police doing anything, not to be branded as racist. As in the case of little Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans, the progressive mentality is having dramatic effects among British children, either as part of policies in favor of euthanasia or the silence imposed by political correctness. It would be appreciated if the British police dedicate to protect children the efforts they devote to monitor Internet users.