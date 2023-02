También nos han mentido sobre Ucrania – Fernando del Pino Calvo-Sotelo

[1] Russia running out of precision munitions in Ukraine war- Pentagon official | Reuters

[2] 2023 Russia Military Strength (globalfirepower.com)

[3] Biden and Zelensky Clash Over Poland Missile Strike Evidence (newsweek.com)

[4] Ukraine will retake Crimea – if we let them (telegraph.co.uk)

[5] Fundamental freedoms squeezed in Ukraine, Human Rights Council hears | UN News

[6] Ukraine and Russia: Waiting for the Next Phase? | naked capitalism