Ex secretario Pedro Sánchez, sin el lastre de los barones, toma la delantera entre los militantes… – 

Rozas (Lugo)Empresa: SoftWcare SLDescripción: Softwcare is seeking a System Safety Engineer. The System Safety Engineer will perform safety analyses on avionics related systems (PHA, FHA, SSA, FTA, FMECA, etc.) and report the findings (SAR, ...Requisitos: Minimum professional experience: More than 5 years professiona experence Must have an engineering/maste […]