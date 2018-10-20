CAMPAÑA FIRMAS – Por favor, firma esta petición para mantener los vuelos entre Londres Stansted y Asturias

Por favor, firma esta petición para mantener los vuelos entre Londres Stansted y Asturias.

EasyJet suspende la venta de billetes desde octubre entre Asturias y Londres. Este trayecto siempre ha sido muy popular: atrae el turismo, inversores y negocios y posibilita que emigrantes asturianos viviendo actualmente en Inglaterra (la mayoría por no poder acceder a un trabajo en Asturias), visiten a sus familias y amigos.

Gracias por firmar.

__________________________________

Please help by signing this petition to maintain flights from London Stansted (STN) to Asturias (OVD)

Easyjet plans to terminate flights in October 2018 between Stansted-Asturias despite the fact they are almost always full. This route is very popular and suits thousands of tourists visiting our beautiful region, businesses and Asturian emigrants living in England.

Please lets get as many signatures as possible to show the Government of the Principality of Asturias how important it is for us and convince them to maintain the mentioned route.