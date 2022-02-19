Los convoys por la Libertad unen a gente de todo el globo, ¡juntos contra el Nuevo Orden Mundial!

Desde Canadá, donde empezó todo, hasta Australia, pasando por Francia, Italia, Países Bajos… Los convoys dan la vuelta al mundo luchando por la libertad de las personas contra la dictadura global.

Convoy griego
Convoy estadounidense
Convoy israelí

¿Y tú qué opinas de esto?

