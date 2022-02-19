Los convoys por la Libertad unen a gente de todo el globo, ¡juntos contra el Nuevo Orden Mundial! Desde Canadá, donde empezó todo, hasta Australia, pasando por Francia, Italia, Países Bajos… Los convoys dan la vuelta al mundo luchando por la libertad de las personas contra la dictadura global. That picture of people holding hands encircling the globe comes to mind. The NWO has accomplished one thing unintentionally, they have United the people of the world against the One World Govt Globalist Agenda. Event 201, Agenda2030 seems at risk! #freedomconvoy22 https://t.co/9KzcSu5HBa— Pianogurl (@73e2fde7f2df46f) February 13, 2022 Convoy griego American convoy on the move!#freedomconvoy22#EndTheMandatesNow pic.twitter.com/AS6ZpNg9Al— A Snowman 🇺🇸 (@The2aSnowman) February 17, 2022 Convoy estadounidense Israel is making a stand!!And its big & loud!!Honk warning snowflakes!!🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱#freedomconvoy22 #FreedomConvoy pic.twitter.com/LGW2rKAOpi— Amara Lee 😎❤️pure blood ❤️😎 (@Amaralee23) February 14, 2022 Convoy israelí Tu voto:Comparte esta noticia:Correo electrónicoFacebookLinkedInTwitterPocketImprimirPinterestTumblrRedditWhatsAppTelegramSkypeMe gusta esto:Me gusta Cargando... Relacionado